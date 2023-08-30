Billy Strings closing out 2023 with 3 nights in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New age bluegrass artist Billy String’s currently massive U.S. and European tour will end in a big way in the Big Easy.

Strings will close 2023 with three nights at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Dec. 29, 30, and 31.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 13 and fans can register for the presale here.

The countdown is on ⏳ We invite you to join us in New Orleans Dec 29, 30 & 31 at UNO Lakefront Arena 🎭 Register for presale before Sept 13th at billystrings.com/tour Let’s have a ball! Posted by Billy Strings on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

The bluegrass guitar virtuoso has been on tour since February and the summer leg of the tour just ended last week on Aug. 26 at The Orion Theater in Huntsville, Alabama.

Unless new dates are added to the winter run, the three-night Lakefront Arena residency comes after a 13-day break from when Strings takes the stage on Dec. 16 in Syracuse, New York.

New Orleans has become a favorite touring spot for Strings ever since he played at D.B.A. on Frenchmen in 2018. He’s had runs at Tipintina’s and Jazz Fest since then and also sold out back-to-back nights at the Lakefront Arena on New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Strings’, 30, was born William Lee Apostal and grew up in Morehead, Kentucky and in Michigan. His stepfather, an amateur musician introduced him to the sounds of Doc Watson, Bill Monroe, Del McCoury, and Earl Scruggs. He added the sounds of Appalachia to his love of Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, and more for his unique genre-bending music.

Strings won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2021.

