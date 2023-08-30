BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Idalia moves offshore tonight; On the backside we get drier less humid air

Bruce: Idalia moves into the Atlantic tonight; on the backside we get dry and less humid air
(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a major Category 3 storm in the Florida Big Bend area this morning near Keaton Beach bringing a high surge, strong winds and heavy rain through north central Florida into the South Georgia. The storm is moving at a rapid pace and expected to bring hurricane conditions to the Carolinas as well. On the western side of the system we are seeing a nice northerly breeze across the region.

Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions locally with highs still warm in the middle 90s. Drier conditions stick around for Thursday as well before a low forming along our old trough comes together to help increase rain chance Friday into the labor day holiday weekend.

