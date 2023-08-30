Bruce: Idalia moves offshore tonight; On the backside we get drier less humid air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a major Category 3 storm in the Florida Big Bend area this morning near Keaton Beach bringing a high surge, strong winds and heavy rain through north central Florida into the South Georgia. The storm is moving at a rapid pace and expected to bring hurricane conditions to the Carolinas as well. On the western side of the system we are seeing a nice northerly breeze across the region.

Bruce: As Idalia moves northeast on the back side we are benefiting from north winds, drier less humid air. It feels great out there. it will last through Thursday. Friday muggies and much needed rain arrives into the holiday weekend. pic.twitter.com/jKWeEaxrMb — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 30, 2023

Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions locally with highs still warm in the middle 90s. Drier conditions stick around for Thursday as well before a low forming along our old trough comes together to help increase rain chance Friday into the labor day holiday weekend.

