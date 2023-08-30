A dry breeze blows in on the backside of Idalia

BBB Accredited Business
Today's forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia is set to make landfall this morning in the Big Bend of Florida and on the backside of the storm, a dry breeze is going to give us some nice weather.

For your Wednesday, less humid air is filtering down from the north which is likely going to shut down rain chances for a day or two. Dry skies and increasing sunshine will allow for our highs to trend back up. This afternoon expect temperatures to top out in the middle 90s.

We stay dry for a 48-hour period before a quick transition back to rain chances occurs by the end of the week and especially this weekend. A surge of tropical moisture lingering over the Gulf will get funneled into Louisiana bringing storm chances back into the 40-60% range. This will make for some healthy storm days for Labor Day weekend and maybe even beyond.

All goes quiet in the tropics with the exit of Idalia out of the Gulf. No other concerns are on the horizon once this storm heads east.

