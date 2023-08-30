Federal ATF agent injured in 3-story fall during Algiers undercover operation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An undercover federal agent was injured in a three-story fall when suspects allegedly attempted to rob him during a law enforcement operation at an Algiers apartment building, authorities said.

The injured lawman -- whose name and age were not disclosed -- was part of “an ongoing federal investigation” into violent gun crime being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, his supervisor said. The agent’s condition has not been disclosed, but he was rushed with a police escort for treatment at University Medical Center’s trauma center.

Joshua Jackson, the Agent in Charge for the ATF’s New Orleans field office, did not detail his agent’s injuries.

“Our agent was injured, our agent was hurt,” Jackson said. “He fell from a third-floor landing and is injured. He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.”

Jackson, flanked by personnel from New Orleans police and Louisiana State Police, said nine suspects had been arrested at the scene. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Memorial Park Drive.

“At this time, there is no threat to the public, but we are still in the early stages of this investigation,” Jackson said. “No shots were fired during this operation.”

Jackson and other authorities provided few details of the undercover operation or the robbery attempt that disrupted it. Jackson said only that suspects “attempted an armed robbery” before the agent’s three-story fall.

New Orleans police, state troopers and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to block traffic as the injured agent was rushed to University Medical Center for treatment.

