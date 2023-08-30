Federal ATF agent injured in Algiers law enforcement operation, sources say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal agent was injured Wednesday (Aug. 30) during a law enforcement operation at an Algiers apartment building, law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

The injured lawman was said to be from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The agent was injured in a fall, according to one source. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Memorial Park Drive.

“We have received reports of a non-NOPD law enforcement officer sustaining an injury at the location, but that the injury is not gunshot-related,” the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement. “The officer has been transported to the hospital.”

Louisiana State Police, who also were on the scene, did not immediately respond to queries about the incident.

Jeff Nowakowski, local spokesman for the ATF, said he could not yet confirm that someone from his agency was injured. He said “there was an incident and multiple people are involved, but it is under investigation and we are working on getting more information.”

Nowakowski said more ATF agents were being sent to the scene.

New Orleans police, state troopers and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to block traffic as the injured agent was rushed to University Medical Center for treatment. The agent’s condition is not known.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

