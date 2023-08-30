BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Federal ATF agent injured in Algiers law enforcement operation, sources say

A federal agent from the ATF was injured Wednesday (Aug. 30) during a law enforcement operation...
A federal agent from the ATF was injured Wednesday (Aug. 30) during a law enforcement operation in Algiers, sources told Fox 8.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal agent was injured Wednesday (Aug. 30) during a law enforcement operation at an Algiers apartment building, law enforcement sources told Fox 8.

The injured lawman was said to be from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The agent was injured in a fall, according to one source. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Memorial Park Drive.

“We have received reports of a non-NOPD law enforcement officer sustaining an injury at the location, but that the injury is not gunshot-related,” the New Orleans Police Department said in a statement. “The officer has been transported to the hospital.”

Louisiana State Police, who also were on the scene, did not immediately respond to queries about the incident.

Jeff Nowakowski, local spokesman for the ATF, said he could not yet confirm that someone from his agency was injured. He said “there was an incident and multiple people are involved, but it is under investigation and we are working on getting more information.”

Nowakowski said more ATF agents were being sent to the scene.

New Orleans police, state troopers and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to block traffic as the injured agent was rushed to University Medical Center for treatment. The agent’s condition is not known.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

State Rep. Candace Newell won re-election to her Louisiana House District 99 seat after an...
Incumbent state Rep. Candace Newell claims victory after court disqualifies lone New Orleans challenger
Billy Strings performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker...
Billy Strings closing out 2023 with 3 nights in New Orleans
State Rep. Candace Newell re-elected as court disqualifies lone challenger
Mississippi man killed on ATV during police chase, family says
Mississippi man killed while running from police on four-wheeler, family says