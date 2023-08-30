Football, Fútbol, Food: Arizona Cardinals appear in tank mode for 2023 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: The Cardinals are on tank mode, the United States Men’s National Team announces their September roster for friendlies, and a stop at Charlie’s Steak House.

FOOTBALL

The NFL regular season hasn’t even started yet, but it’s already becoming evident who will finish with the worst record in the league, the Arizona Cardinals.

Their starting back, Kyler Murray, is out with a torn ACL. The earliest he could return, Week 5.

So who’s QB1? Josh Dobbs, who they traded for last week. Clayton Tune, a rookie they took in the fifth-round. Or journeyman David Blough. Yes that’s a bleak QB room.

They released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and traded linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

All signs are pointing to tank-mode. And get this, they finish last, and the Texans finish second to last, Arizona will own the first two picks in the 2024 draft.

So it could be time to rebuild with Caleb Williams and wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. So Cardinals, yes, tank away.

FÚTBOL

The USMNT will get back together next week for some September friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman.

I know, both countries aren’t soccer heavyweights. But, most of the big-time squads are playing in European qualifiers next week, so this is the matches U.S.A. get.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗢𝗬𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



Gregg Berhalter selects 24-player roster ahead of September friendlies » https://t.co/9C2PXqEe17#USMNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/c4BqYXbN4F — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) August 30, 2023

The forwards are a powerful, goal-scoring unit: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, and Tim Weah.

One significant omission, Gio Reyna. The Borussia Dortmund player is still nursing a calf injury from the Concacaf Nations League final against Canada. Once he does return, a meeting with coach Gregg Berhalter is needed. A feud involving the Reyna and Berhalter families has been ongoing since the 2022 World Cup.

Put it in your planner. 📒 pic.twitter.com/5MngLPa9GM — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) August 30, 2023

Those meetings will have to wait until October. For now, I do understand these aren’t blockbuster matches, but they’re building blocks for next summer’s Copa America tourney.

FOOD

Charlie’s Steak House is the oldest steak house in New Orleans. It’s been around since 1932.

One look at the exterior and interior, and you can tell not much has changed since the opening, 91 years ago.

Honestly, that’s part of the charm of the spot. Old location, old friends, friendly waiters, and a timeless menu.

The thin and crispy onion rings, the classic wedge salad, sauteed mushrooms, crabmeat au gratin, and the New York strip are divine.

Aaron Burgua and his group of owners have taken this restaurant to another level, but kept the soul of the spot. No menu back then, and no menu now. The way it should be.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.