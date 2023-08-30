BBB Accredited Business
Former Ochsner doctor booked with 34 additional counts of video voyeurism

Andrew Matthews, 31, faces 44 counts of video voyeurism after allegedly placing a recording...
Andrew Matthews, 31, faces 44 counts of video voyeurism after allegedly placing a recording device in 'staff only' restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center and recording dozens of individuals.(JPSO)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A former Ochsner doctor who was arrested earlier this month following the discovery of a hidden camera placed inside a restricted medical staff restroom has been re-arrested and booked with 34 additional counts of video voyeurism, court records show.

Andrew Matthews, 31, initially was booked with 10 counts of video voyeurism following his Aug. 2 arrest. But Jefferson Parish court records indicate he was re-arrested Aug. 25 and booked with nearly three dozen more counts, for a total of 44, after detectives completed a search of seized electronic devices.

Matthews posted a $34,000 bond on the additional counts and has been freed from custody.

Man recorded several employees inside restrooms at Ochsner Medical Center, sheriff says

Ochsner said Matthews was a resident trainee, who was fired after the discovery of the recording device at the hospital system’s main Jefferson Parish campus.

Records show Matthews has a motion pending before the court seeking permission to leave the jurisdiction and move to Houston pending his trial, citing new employment opportunities in Texas and his intention to live with family in the area.

Matthews is due back in Jefferson Parish Commissioner’s Court on Oct. 24.

Video voyeurism is punishable in Louisiana by up to two years in state prison and up to a $2,000 fine for each count resulting in a conviction.

