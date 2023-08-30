BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Gainesville man driving during Idalia dies in crash

Heavy rain from the hurricane contributed to a deadly crash in Gainesville
Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning due to extremely rainy conditions as Idalia moved through the area.

RELATED: Idalia Live Blog: Hurricane brings down trees, blocking roads and damaging homes

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a 59-year-old man was driving on State Road 20 around 6 a.m. The man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions.”

Near Southeast 60th Terrace, the driver veered into a ditch and then crashed into a tree.

TRENDING: Q&A: Taylor County marina owner rides out the storm

Fire rescue crews declared the driver dead at the scene.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson shouts out new Saints punter Lou Hedley in Tweet.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cheers for new Saints punter Lou Hedley
A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
Governor updates public on ongoing wildfire threat in La.
Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa
generic graphic
NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide