Gainesville man driving during Idalia dies in crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning due to extremely rainy conditions as Idalia moved through the area.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a 59-year-old man was driving on State Road 20 around 6 a.m. The man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions.”

Near Southeast 60th Terrace, the driver veered into a ditch and then crashed into a tree.

Fire rescue crews declared the driver dead at the scene.

