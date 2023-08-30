BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Governor to update public on ongoing wildfire threat in La.

A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.(St. George Fire Prevention)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will update the public about the ongoing wildfire threat in Louisiana during a news conference Wednesday, August 30.

The news conference is expected to start around 10:30 a.m. and will also include updates from Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain and other officials.

The wildfire threat is still a huge concern. The Tigers Island Fire in Beauregard Parish has been burning for about a week. Officials have said it’s one of the largest wildfires ever recorded in Louisiana history.

Officials said the Tiger Island Fire doubled in size over the weekend to 33,000 acres. And while some areas received rain recently, leaders said it did little to help the situation.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards gives update after flying over Louisiana’s wildfires damage

Members of the public are also being reminded about the burn ban. The burn ban prohibits all private burning in Louisiana until further notice. Click here for more about the burn ban.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa
generic graphic
NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide
Jayden Daniels could be the X factor in LSU-FSU matchup
Terrebonne Parish continues to recover two years after Hurricane Ida.
Terrebonne Parish continues to recover 2 years after Ida