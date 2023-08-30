Heart of Louisiana: Cajun music and gators

JENNINGS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a South Louisiana combo like no other, pairing live Cajun music and live alligators.

But at the Gator Chateau at the Interstate 10 rest stop near Jennings, visitors can tap their feet to the music every other Saturday, while taking a moment to pet small gators.

Doug Dugas is one of the organizers of the Learning Jam, which he said helps tourists leave with smiles on their faces. Dave McNamara takes us to hear the music and see the reptiles in the Heart of Louisiana. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

