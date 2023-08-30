BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Heart of Louisiana: Cajun music and gators

By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, La. (WVUE) - It’s a South Louisiana combo like no other, pairing live Cajun music and live alligators.

But at the Gator Chateau at the Interstate 10 rest stop near Jennings, visitors can tap their feet to the music every other Saturday, while taking a moment to pet small gators.

Doug Dugas is one of the organizers of the Learning Jam, which he said helps tourists leave with smiles on their faces. Dave McNamara takes us to hear the music and see the reptiles in the Heart of Louisiana. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
3 relatives seriously injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Heart of Louisiana: Cajun music and gators
FOX 8 Local Veterans First
Local Veterans First
There were times in the 1960s that L.W. 'Knot' Farrington drove more than 200 mph faster than...
Heart of Louisiana: Breaking records
Heart of Louisiana: Breaking records