Idalia is the eighth major hurricane to make landfall on the US since 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in the Big Bend region of Florida as a major hurricane.

Idalia has joined the ranks of eight major hurricanes that have devastated the US coastline in the past seven years.

Every Gulf Coast state but Mississippi and Alabama has been impacted by a major storm landfall, with Florida bearing the brunt of four storms.

Just last year the Florida coastline saw catastrophic damage from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category four hurricane near Cayo Costa in 2022.

The area around Tampa Bay is the only region that has been spared from a major hurricane hit. In fact, Tampa Bay hasn’t seen a major hurricane since a century ago.

Ian spared Tampa Bay after making landfall south of the area and pushing the water out of the bay.

Meanwhile, Fort Myers experienced catastrophic storm surge of 10 to 15 feet as they ended up on the northeast side of the system. The winds pushed the waters into Fort Myers from the gulf resulting in 109 billion dollars of damage.

Tampa Bay was once again spared from the worst as Idalia made landfall to the north in the Big Bend region early Wednesday.

Idalia did strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane briefly offshore before the eyewall deteriorated prior to landfall in Keaton Beach as a Category 3 with 125-mile-per-hour sustained winds.

This is an unprecedented landfall in the Big Bend region.

There is no record of a major hurricane landfall in the Apachee Bay. Areas like Steinhatchee along the coast may have seen similar inundation to that of Ian in Fort Myers that hasn’t been seen in the area on record.

Tidal gauges in Cedar Key reported water levels of 6.8 feet above mean higher high tide, which is an approximation of the above-ground level storm surge.

Tampa was on the southeastern side of Idalia and did experience storm surge inundation as the winds pushed into the bay. Tampa Bay was included in a storm surge warning with 4 to 7 feet of above-ground storm surge possible.

Idalia is pushing inland continuing to bring hurricane and tropical storm conditions to the southeastern US before it travels back over the Atlantic.

