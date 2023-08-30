BBB Accredited Business
Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend as a Cat 3

Winds at time of landfall were 130 mph
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

Winds at the time of landfall were 125 mph with the eye crossing the coast near Keaton Beach, Florida.

Catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds are spreading inland at this time. Impacts from Idalia will make it to Georgia and the Carolinas through the day today into tonight.

The track of Idalia takes it back offshore the East Coast on Friday with a slow weakening process taking hold as it meanders out to sea.

