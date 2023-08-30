Idalia weakens to a tropical storm but is still lashing the southeast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Idalia made history Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane to hit the Big Bend area since Hurricane Easy in 1950.

After briefly swelling to a Category 4 with winds of 130 mph, it weakened right before landfall to a Category 3 near Keaton Beach, Florida. Much of the landfall area was battered with winds of 125 mph and record-breaking storm surge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Idalia has weakened to a tropical storm but is still lashing parts of Georgia with 70 mph wind. The rain bands are extending from North Carolina to South Florida with the heaviest rain forecast to push into eastern South Carolina.

Idalia's track as of Wednesday afternoon. (WVUE Fox 8)

As Idalia continues its fast trek to the northeast at 20 mph, it will continue to batter the southeastern coastline with strong wind. Surge watches and warnings extend along South Carolina and Georgia.

In the vulnerable island of Cedar Key, Florida, early estimates of the storm surge are coming in at around 10 feet.

Hurricane watches and warnings extend along the east coast where Idalia will make its exit by Thursday morning.

Idalia watches and warnings along the coast. (WVUE Fox 8)

If there is any good news from Idalia, it was from its fast movement at nearly 20 mph by the time it made landfall. The rain was very heavy but not as detrimental as it could have been if it had a much slower movement.

Radar estimated rainfall from Idalia. (WVUE Fox 8)

While it will have weakened considerably, Bermuda will need to monitor this system for possible tropical storm strength winds by early next week.

