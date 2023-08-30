Incumbent state Rep. Candace Newell claims victory after court disqualifies lone New Orleans challenger

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Incumbent Louisiana state Rep. Candace Newell has claimed a re-election victory after an appellate court disqualified her lone challenger for the District 99 seat.

“I am blessed and honored to announce that I am now the sole candidate for Louisiana House District 99,” Newell wrote Tuesday (Aug. 29) in a social media post. “I want to thank my opponent for offering himself for service. Thank you to the people of our district for entrusting me with four more years of service to our community!”

Records show the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal last Friday disqualified opponent Richard Bell, the only other candidate for the District 99 seat that represents the Bywater, Seventh Ward and portions of Gentilly and New Orleans East.

The appeal was lodged by two plaintiffs who, after a public records request to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, challenged Bell’s eligibility because he had not filed state tax returns for a five-year period spanning 2018-22.

Bell testified at an Aug. 21 hearing before Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Ethel Julien that he did not believe he earned enough taxable income to require filing tax returns, and that the IRS never informed him he should. But Bell also told the court his income since 2018 exceeded $40,000 per year and that he had no documentation from the IRS advising him he did not have to pay taxes.

Still, Julien determined that based on the testimony provided, Bell “had a good-faith belief that he didn’t have to file any taxes on the type of income received” and denied the petition seeking to disqualify him from the ballot.

The appellate court took up the case four days later, however, and in a 7-4 decision reversed Julien’s ruling and disqualified Bell from the fall election.

