Interviews of NOPD chief finalists completed, Cantrell says

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she has completed interviews with the three finalists for the New Orleans Police Department’s top job.

Cantrell interviews current Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork, Anne Kirkpatrick, and David Franklin.

Franklin previously withdrew his application for the position but rejoined the finalists after Cantrell reached out.

At a recruitment event prior to the interviews, Woodfork said she was confident in her ability to become the next NOPD superintendent, referring to herself as a “shoo-in.”

“There is no shoo-in for anyone,” Cantrell said at her routine press conference on Wed., Aug. 30. “I have made sure that I am conducting a very fair process in giving candidates who want to lead the NOPD a fair opportunity and a fair shakes and that includes our Interim Chief Woodfork.”

Cantrell did not disclose when she will decide on a nominee. That person will have to go before the city council, who will decide whether to confirm or veto her choice.

