Kelly wants QB Daniels to open up the LSU offense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - : It’s finally here, it’s game week, LSU against Florida State. Last season, the Seminoles got the Tigers in New Orleans. This time around, they’re playing the game in Orlando.

“We have certainly picked a great matchup, LSU and Florida State. A top-10 matchup in Week 1. We knew that this day would be coming. The only game on Sunday. Just a great challenge for our football team, and they’ve been looking forward to this challenge. It’s what motivates you in the offseason. All the things that you prepare for, for a game like this. All come to fruition on Sunday,” said Brian Kelly.

The Tigers have a much better shot of beating the Seminoles this season, with Jayden Daniels having a year in the system.

“I think with Jayden, what we’ve tried to do in that developmental process. Think of 7-on-7 in every throw. Every throw is fourth down, so you got one chance here. Last year, every throw was 1st-and-10. It was checkdown, look for the easiest completion out there. Throw a back shoulder to the tight end even if he’s covered. Push the vertically, let’s make a play down the field.

Currently, Jayden Daniels is second in the betting odds for the Heisman Trophy. In front, Caleb Williams, who also won the award last year.

