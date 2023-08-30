Louisiana agencies on standby to help Florida in Idalia’s wake

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One day before Idalia made landfall as a dangerous Category 3 hurricane in Florida, Acadian Ambulance launched strike teams to help communities most in need in the wake of the storm.

The company says a total of 15 ambulances and 30 paramedics/EMTs joined together, eager to serve in another state.

Another group excited to lend a helping hand is United by BBQ.

“We are chomping at the bits saying, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ But we have to wait another probably 12 to 24 hours to wait and find a location, get all the equipment there, and start cooking for the folks,” Jeff Petkevicius said.

Petkevicius plans on heading to hard-hit areas in Florida with Operation BBQ Relief, a group of pitmasters across the region that focuses on feeding first responders, linemen, and other people in need after disasters. He says providing hot meals during a time of need is a blessing, especially when people get a taste of his pork loin, chicken, pastalaya, and more.

Petkevicius plans to roll out again after having just returned to Hammond from the major wildfires in West Louisiana.

“With a day’s notice, we put together 500 meals for firefighters. We packaged them up and distributed them at the command center,” Petkevicius said.

Both Entergy Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank say they haven’t been called in to help aid communities in the aftermath of Idalia but they are ready to respond if and when their help is needed.

However, some non-profits like the Red Cross say they are currently tied up with Louisiana wildfire relief, unable to devote resources to Florida.

“In the month of August, we had about 520 fires across Louisiana and that’s getting close to the amount of fires you would see for across a year,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

State officials say thus far, the wildfires have burned up more than 50,000 acres with more expected in the next few days. Until Louisiana can get steady rainfall, the statewide burn ban is still in effect.

“We’re getting the wind. We’re getting the lightning but we are not getting the moisture. When you look at what we need, we need three to four inches of rain because the ground is dry the first 12 inches and it is literally a tinder box,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said.

