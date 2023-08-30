BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

MISSING: One-year-old boy from Jackson endangered, MBI says

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old boy(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 1-year-old Kaiden McCray of Jackson.

He is two-foot five-inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The toddler was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Calhoun Street Tuesday, August 29 wearing a black shirt, denim shorts, and Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in a 2022 white Honda Accord, with the license plate WAF 0212.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Jackson Police at (601) 920-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson shouts out new Saints punter Lou Hedley in Tweet.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cheers for new Saints punter Lou Hedley
A crew from St. George Fire Department helped battle the blaze of wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
Governor updates public on ongoing wildfire threat in La.
Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa
Fatal crash (gfx)
Gainesville man driving during Idalia dies in crash
generic graphic
NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide