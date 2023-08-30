Nicondra: Warm and dry on the West side of Idalia

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a major Category 3 storm in the Florida Big Bend area Tuesday morning bringing a high surge, strong winds and heavy rain through north central Florida into the South Georgia. The storm is moving at a rapid pace and expected to bring hurricane conditions to the Carolinas as well. On the western side of the system we are seeing a nice northerly breeze across the region. Expect plenty of sunshine and dry conditions locally with highs still warm in the middle 90s. Drier conditions stick around for Thursday as well before a low forming along our old trough comes together to help increase rain chance Friday into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.