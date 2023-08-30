NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred today (August 30, 2023) in the Seventh District that left one person dead and a second injured.

At about 2:45 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Arcadia Lane. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victims, two adult Hispanice males, had fled the scene in a pick-up that then stopped at the I-10 Service Road West at Read Boulevard.

There, the two male victims were initially treated by EMS and taken to the hospital where one of the victims was pronounced deceased a short time later. The other victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to the hand.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available.

