NOPD investigating Seventh District homicide

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred today (August 30, 2023) in the Seventh District that left one person dead and a second injured.

At about 2:45 a.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Arcadia Lane.  Upon arrival, officers learned that the victims, two adult Hispanice males, had fled the scene in a pick-up that then stopped at the I-10 Service Road West at Read Boulevard.

There, the two male victims were initially treated by EMS and taken to the hospital where one of the victims was pronounced deceased a short time later.  The other victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to the hand.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased victim and official cause of death upon completion of the autopsy and notification of the family.

