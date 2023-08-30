Saints announce practice squad additions
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed 16 players to the team’s practice squad:
It consists of seven offensive players and nine defensive players:
S Jonathan Abram
WR Lynn Bowden
LB Ryan Connelly
WR Shaq Davis
OL Mark Evans
DL Jack Heflin
DB Anthony Johnson
WR Jontre Kirklin
G Tommy Kraemer
DL Niko Lalos
RB Elliss Merriweather
T Storm Norton
LB Anferenee Orji
DE Kyle Phillips
LB Jaylon Smith
LB Ty Summers
Each of these were in camp with the club.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.