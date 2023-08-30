Saints announce practice squad additions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed 16 players to the team’s practice squad:

It consists of seven offensive players and nine defensive players:

S Jonathan Abram

WR Lynn Bowden

LB Ryan Connelly

WR Shaq Davis

OL Mark Evans

DL Jack Heflin

DB Anthony Johnson

WR Jontre Kirklin

G Tommy Kraemer

DL Niko Lalos

RB Elliss Merriweather

T Storm Norton

LB Anferenee Orji

DE Kyle Phillips

LB Jaylon Smith

LB Ty Summers

Each of these were in camp with the club.

