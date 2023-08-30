BBB Accredited Business
Saints announce practice squad additions

New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive...
New Orleans Saints running back Ellis Merriweather (35) runs from Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed 16 players to the team’s practice squad:

It consists of seven offensive players and nine defensive players:

S Jonathan Abram

WR Lynn Bowden

LB Ryan Connelly

WR Shaq Davis

OL Mark Evans

DL Jack Heflin

DB Anthony Johnson

WR Jontre Kirklin

G Tommy Kraemer

DL Niko Lalos

RB Elliss Merriweather

T Storm Norton

LB Anferenee Orji

DE Kyle Phillips

LB Jaylon Smith

LB Ty Summers

Each of these were in camp with the club.

