100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family

Biscuit the tortoise
Biscuit the tortoise(Cara's House animal shelter)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A tortoise named Biscuit was reunited with his family Wednesday, August 30 after being found in a canal by animal control.

Biscuit is reportedly 100 years old and was brought to Cara’s House animal shelter by animal control after receiving a call.

Cara’s House said they posted the tortoise on Facebook and were able to find the owner.

A tortoise named Biscuit was reunited with his family Wednesday, August 30 after being found in a canal by animal control.

Biscuit was reunited with his family and returned home.

Biscuit the tortoise
Biscuit the tortoise(Cara's House animal shelter)

