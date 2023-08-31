100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A tortoise named Biscuit was reunited with his family Wednesday, August 30 after being found in a canal by animal control.

Biscuit is reportedly 100 years old and was brought to Cara’s House animal shelter by animal control after receiving a call.

Cara’s House said they posted the tortoise on Facebook and were able to find the owner.

Biscuit was reunited with his family and returned home.

Biscuit the tortoise (Cara's House animal shelter)

