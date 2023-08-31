Alex Murdaugh violated prison policies, Dept. of Corrections officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Inmate Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two internal disciplinary charges involving a news interview and using another inmate’s PIN number to make a call, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Officials say Murdaugh had a disciplinary hearing for these charges Monday, and they say he lost his telephone and canteen privileges for 30 days.

These charges violate SCDC’s inmate interview policy and our policy against inmates sharing PIN numbers. They are not a violation of law.

They say Attorney Jim Griffin recorded Murdaugh reading the information and provided it to the media. When information reached the department on Aug. 8 about the interview, Murdaugh’s tablet and phone privileges were immediately revoked, pending a review of the incidents.

After his phone privileges were revoked, they say Murdaugh used a fellow inmate’s PIN number to make a telephone call, which is prohibited by the policy. Inmates lose the privilege of speaking to the news media when they enter SCDC. The department says it will determine when and if inmate Murdaugh will earn the opportunity to be issued a tablet again.

