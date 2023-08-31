Bruce: After 2 days of low humidity; much needed rain chance move in for the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We still have a light north wind keeping us a bit less humid as Idalia pushes off the east coast. Unfortunately that won’t last long Rain chances will ramp up as we head into the holiday weekend as Gulf moisture makes a return on a southeast breeze. .

Bruce: Idalia is in the Atlantic now moving away. While the tropics remain active, it is all jammed up in the Atlantic. I see no Gulf concerns over the next 7 days. pic.twitter.com/QkeNp8IRk5 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 31, 2023

We will likely see much needed soaking rains in some locations starting Friday through Labor Day. It won’t be raining every where all at once, but have a rain plan for your holiday weekend events. The clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in check closer to long term averages in the low 90s with some locations possibly topping out in the upper 80s depending on the start time for the rain.

In the tropics , I see no Gulf concerns over the next 7 days.

