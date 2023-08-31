Challenger in St. John Parish President’s race disqualified, Hotard wins re-election again

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Jaclyn Hotard has officially been re-elected as St. John Parish President after her lone challenger was disqualified.

Her opponent, Charles Julien, says he was disqualified because his taxes were not certified in 2020. He blamed the error on shutdowns brought about during the COVID pandemic.

Julien says he has exhausted all of his appeals and looks forward to trying again in four years.

Hotard will enter her second term as parish president.

