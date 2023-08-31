Council grills mayor’s communications director over controversial mailers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tense hearing unfolded in council chambers on Thursday as Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Communications Director, Gregory Joseph, faced questions about the distribution of thousands of pamphlets to voters during an effort to recall the mayor.

Joseph, visibly frustrated, faced a barrage of questions from New Orleans City Council members, who alleged that the administration violated city policy, broke procurement law, and potentially even state law when over 100,000 pamphlets were sent out.

Joseph maintained that the pamphlets were not political in nature but were strictly educational brochures detailing the city’s progress and all of its officials.

“I would never produce anything with public funding that was political in nature,” he said.

Council members challenged his stance, pointing out that the mailer prominently featured Mayor Cantrell’s name and questioned how it could considered a promotion of the city.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022. (City of New Orleans)

The council also raised concerns about the timing of the mailers and whether they were sent out due to the mayoral recall effort.

RELATED STORIES

Subpoenas issued in connection to Mayor Cantrell mailers

Contract for Cantrell mailer reveals possible misuse of taxpayer money

Mayor Cantrell may have broken state law mailing out flyers

Council President J.P. Morrell questioned the coincidence of the contract’s end date, which aligned with the conclusion of the recall campaign. Joseph denied the allegations.

“We never talked about the recall,” Joseph said. “It’s y’all who put this in the context of the recall. From my position, I never ever ever considered the recall to be a threat to this office. Never.”

Julien Meyer, head of the city’s procurement office, testified that he met with Joseph and another individual and in discussing the process of securing a contract for the production of the mailers, it was acknowledged that the meeting revolved around the recall.

The council obtained email correspondence between Joseph and Mercury LLC, the company responsible for designing the brochure. Joseph argued that it was Mercury’s responsibility to ensure the city’s compliance with laws prohibiting the use of public funds for political activities.

“I think it’s very problematic that the head of the communication department said ‘I don’t know what dates the recall were. This mailer had nothing to do with the recall.’ And the fact he pretty much ignored all procurement policy in the city,” Morrell said.

Now the council intends to hear from Lesley Thomas, another member of the mayor’s communication team, before making any decisions.

“Our abilities allow us to begin a process of termination,” Morrell said. “But I’ll discuss that with my colleagues and we’ll move forward.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.