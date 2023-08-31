BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Debris fire sparks near Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond

State officials continue to stress that the burn ban is still in place
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Responders are currently working a debris fire that sparked up near Chappapeela Sports Park on Hipark and Airport Road in Hammond Thursday (Aug. 31) morning.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30...
Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30 a.m.(Daniel Folks/ Hammond Fire Dept.)

Even though there is no immediate threat of the fire spreading in its current state, said Folks, the main concern for officials is to make sure lasting embers don’t stay warm enough to reignite and be spread through carrying winds.

“We had someone that had made some debris trash piles and burned them, thinking it was okay because of recent rain,” Folks said. “We want to remind everyone that the state’s burn ban is still in place and recent rain is not enough to start burning again. Conditions are still dry.”

READ MORE Rain does little to lessen Louisiana wildfire risk

The current burn ban prohibits all private burning with no limitations until further notice.

RELATED COVERAGE

LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire

Louisiana battles historic wildfires: 50,000+ acres burned amid statewide ban ahead of Labor Day

Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa

Man cited for criminal negligence for trash fire that scorched over 170 acres west of Amite

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa
Wildfire near Leith Lane, Hauser Road in Beauregard Parish
Rain does little to lessen Louisiana wildfire risk
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Marathon’s St. John refinery has recent history of accidents and chemical leaks, records show
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire