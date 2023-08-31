Federal judge questions Vappie’s transfer amid overtime abuse allegations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The federal judge in charge of overseeing the implementation of the consent decree in New Orleans called city leaders to court on Thursday (Aug. 31) to answer questions surrounding the police department’s internal investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the city is ready to move beyond the consent decree, but Judge Susie Morgan’s lengthy and detailed questioning suggests that there is still a very long way to go.

In a packed courtroom that did not include the mayor or the interim police chief, Judge Morgan blasted the city’s response to her request for documents linked to the investigation into Vappie.

She identified 10 instances of non-compliance, including a lack of documents supporting Vappie’s transfer to the Orleans Parish Communications District (OPCD) while being under investigation by the Public Integrity Bureau (PIB) for overtime abuse.

Judge Morgan called the city’s responses “disorganized, incomplete, and irrelevant.”

Simultaneously, protestors gathered outside the courthouse, saying now is not the time to get out of the decade-old consent decree.

“They said whatever and they put Vappie wherever they wanted,” said Toni Jones, a supporter of the consent decree.

Former Chief of the PIB, Captain Kendrick Allen, is among five witnesses who testified during the hearing, brought in by the city to defend its procedures against the allegations of non-compliance.

Mayor Cantrell has stood behind her assertion that Judge Morgan and the federal consent decree monitors appointed by the Department of Justice should “stay in their lanes.”

During the proceedings, one of the city’s attorneys questioned the relevance of discussing Vappie’s reassignment in relation to the purpose of the consent decree. Judge Morgan responded by instructing the attorney to sit down.

