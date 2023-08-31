BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LIVE: Gov. Edwards in Pineville to celebrate new green methanol production facility

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Pineville on Thursday, August 31, joining SunGas Renewables to celebrate the formation of Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, which will construct a new green methanol production facility in Cenla.

We will stream the event live on this page around 10:30 a.m. or 10:45 a.m.

LEARN MORE: SunGas Renewables to bring nearly $2 billion facility, hundreds of jobs to Pineville

BACKGROUND INFORMATION:

A $2 billion facility is set to be constructed in Pineville at the former International Paper Mill site, and is set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

The facility will come from SunGas Renewables Inc., which has formed Beaver Lake Renewable Energy. The goal is to construct a new green methanol production facility in Pineville, which will generate nearly 400,000 metric tons of green methanol per year for marine fuel.

The methanol produced is expected to be used to fuel a fleet of methanol-powered container vessels and will utilize wood fiber from local forests. SunGas Renewables shared that it chose central Louisiana for this project due to its long history of sustainably managed forests, available infrastructure to support the facility and strong local and state support.

The construction of the facility is set to create more than 1,150 jobs, and more than 100 local jobs during operation.

Register to be notified about job opportunities, hiring events and news updates with SunGas Renewables here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Fire Chief Daniel Folks said that responders have been working to contain the fire since 8:30...
Debris fire sparks near Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond
Fugitive booked for arson during burn ban, resisting arrest in Tangipahoa
Wildfire near Leith Lane, Hauser Road in Beauregard Parish
Rain does little to lessen Louisiana wildfire risk
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Marathon’s St. John refinery has recent history of accidents and chemical leaks, records show
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire