BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LDAF seeking arson suspect for Vernon Parish fire

Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.
Early morning arson leaves on firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries.(MGN)
By LDAF
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by LDAF:

For over a week now, multiple wildfires have devastated Vernon Parish. A large number of these fires are caused by natural or mechanical causes. However, wildfire investigators with the LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division have determined that the Lions Camp Fire – which threatened multiple residences and grew to 1,204 acres before it was contained – resulted from arson.

LDAF investigators and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively investigating this matter.

Investigators are urging you to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding this fire. To report an arsonist or information regarding this fire, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Billy Strings performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker...
Billy Strings closing out 2023 with 3 nights in New Orleans
generic graphic
Violent night in New Orleans results in 2 dead
Violent night in New Orleans results in 2 dead
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
Low water pressure causes two Plaquemines Parish schools to cancel classes