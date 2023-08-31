Low water pressure causes two Plaquemines Parish schools to cancel classes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Low water pressure is affecting some areas in Plaquemines Parish.
As a result, two schools have canceled classes for Thursday (Aug. 31), Boothville Elementary and South Plaquemines High School.
Officials say that the low pressure is caused by a water main break in Port Sulphur and that water is being valved off from Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson.
A boil water advisory is to follow.
