Low water pressure causes two Plaquemines Parish schools to cancel classes

A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as...
A handful of local governments have issued boil water advisories this Christmas weekend as frozen, ruptured pipes diminished water pressures in their systems.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Low water pressure is affecting some areas in Plaquemines Parish.

As a result, two schools have canceled classes for Thursday (Aug. 31), Boothville Elementary and South Plaquemines High School.

Officials say that the low pressure is caused by a water main break in Port Sulphur and that water is being valved off from Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson.

A boil water advisory is to follow.

Posted by Plaquemines Parish Government on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

