Nicondra: One more dry day with rain in play for the holiday weekend

Temperatures remain close to long term averages in the low 90s
Plenty of dry breaks are likely, but keep a rain plan handy for the holiday weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will still have a light north wind keeping us a bit less humid as Idalia pushes off the east coast. Expect warm temperatures through the afternoon with a chance at an isolated shower especially near the coast. Rain chances will ramp up as we head into the weekend with moisture returning to the region. We could see much needed soaking rains in some locations starting Friday through Labor Day. It won’t be raining every where all at once, but have a rain plan for your holiday weekend events. The clouds and rain will help keep temperatures in check closer to long term averages in the low 90s with some locations possibly topping out in the upper 80s depending on the start time for the rain.

