St. Tammany Parish rejects proposal to modify children’s library book checkout system

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish witnessed a contentious council meeting Wednesday (Aug. 30) as a proposal to alter how minors check out library books failed to garner enough support.

Councilman Mike Smith presented the resolution, motivated to ensure the Parish’s compliance with a recent state law.

Passed earlier this year by state lawmakers, the new regulation mandates libraries to formulate policies restricting minors from accessing sexually explicit materials.

Despite the recent implementation of an updated card system by the Parish, which allows parents to monitor their children’s library accounts and see the books they check out, the resolution sparked intense debates.

Dozens of residents spoke passionately at the meeting, sharing their views in favor and against the proposed changes.

However, when the votes were counted, the proposal was narrowly defeated with a 7 to 5 vote.

The Parish Library Board of Control has hinted at potential policy alterations for those following the evolving library policies. These are set to be discussed in their upcoming board meetings scheduled for September and October.

