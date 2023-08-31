BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Tammany Parish rejects proposal to modify children’s library book checkout system

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish witnessed a contentious council meeting Wednesday (Aug. 30) as a proposal to alter how minors check out library books failed to garner enough support.

Councilman Mike Smith presented the resolution, motivated to ensure the Parish’s compliance with a recent state law.

Passed earlier this year by state lawmakers, the new regulation mandates libraries to formulate policies restricting minors from accessing sexually explicit materials.

Despite the recent implementation of an updated card system by the Parish, which allows parents to monitor their children’s library accounts and see the books they check out, the resolution sparked intense debates.

Dozens of residents spoke passionately at the meeting, sharing their views in favor and against the proposed changes.

However, when the votes were counted, the proposal was narrowly defeated with a 7 to 5 vote.

The Parish Library Board of Control has hinted at potential policy alterations for those following the evolving library policies. These are set to be discussed in their upcoming board meetings scheduled for September and October.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

50,000+ acres burned amid statewide ban ahead of Labor Day
Louisiana battles historic wildfires: 50,000+ acres burned amid statewide ban ahead of Labor Day
Federal ATF agent injured in 3-story fall during Algiers undercover operation
Federal ATF agent injured in 3-story fall during Algiers undercover operation
St. Tammany Parish rejects proposal to modify children’s library book checkout system
St. Tammany Parish rejects proposal to modify children’s library book checkout system
50,000+ acres burned amid statewide ban ahead of Labor Day
Kenner Firefighters help fight wildfires in western LA