Storm chances quickly return for Friday through the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The small taste of lower humidity won’t last much longer as we’re looking ahead to increasing rain chances and a stretch of normal, summer heat.

It’s not a bad feel out there this morning as the humidity is low and temperatures have responded by dropping in spots. That less humid air won’t last much longer as we’ll try to filter in some Gulf air through the day today. The surge of moisture from the Gulf could lead to a stray storm south of the lake which is why I’ve introduced a 20% rain chance. Highs for this afternoon will be around 94.

The weekend is shaping up to be stormy at times as rain chances quickly ramp up in response to an influx of leftover tropical moisture. As the east and southeast winds blow in, we’ll see periods of stormy weather. Rain chances range from 40% Friday to 60% Saturday through Labor Day Monday. It won’t rain all weekend long but have your indoor options ready as storms will pop at times.

Next week we may slowly revert back to typical summer with only spotty, afternoon storms.

Idalia is exiting the picture out into the Atlantic but could end up a threat to Bermuda down the line. Now that it’s exiting the picture, this Labor Day weekend will be quiet in the tropics for us locally. Nothing looks to organize in the Gulf or Caribbean over the next 7 days.

