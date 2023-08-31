BBB Accredited Business
Violent night in New Orleans results in 2 dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two shootings that left two people dead late Wednesday (Aug. 30) and early Thursday (Aug. 31).

The latest happened in the 4700 block of Nighthart Street a little before 1 a.m.

Police say a man was shot and died on the scene.

Two hours earlier, police say two people were shot in the 4800 block of Francis Drive.

Reports reveal a man was shot multiple times and died on scene.

The other victim was a woman who suffered a graze wound to the leg.

