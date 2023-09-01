BBB Accredited Business
Bay High School principal accused of shoplifting in Walmart

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three different visits to Walmart in Hancock County.

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.

Documents show on August 1st Necaise left without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise.

She’s accused of taking $51.25 worth of items on August 15th from the same Walmart.

We have reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times. We’ve been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

