Bruce: Rain chances ramp up through the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the last 2 days we enjoyed sunny skies and low humidity. That is coming to an end as a disturbance moving in from the eastern Gulf parks over the area. Rain chances are ramping up across the region with more moisture moving into the area.

-Bruce: A wetter Labor Day weekend is ahead as rain chances ramp up. 60% coverage with spotty rain and a few downpours. Not a wash out. The temps will be in the 88-91°range with more clouds and rain. pic.twitter.com/HPLUJ8T4RY — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 1, 2023

Keep rain gear around for all of your outdoor events this weekend. It won’t be raining everywhere all the time, but about 60 percent coverage means that many will have a shot at getting a good soaking shower. There will still be many dry hours to get in activities. The higher rain coverage sticks around through Monday. Next week rain coverage drops again.

After a busy time in the tropics, the Gulf is quiet as the Atlantic remains active. There are no tropical concerns for us over the next 5-7 days.

