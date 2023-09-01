BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters battle 5-alarm blaze at Uptown Air BNB

A three-story Air BNB in Uptown New Orleans went up in smoke Friday, Sept. 1.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-story Air BNB in Uptown New Orleans went up in smoke Friday, Sept. 1.

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of Magazine Street before 1 p.m. and was elevated to a five-alarm call at 3 p.m. before being brought under control.

Tenants staying in one of the units of the building smelt smoke and made it out without injury.

First responders say finding the source of the fire was difficult. Smoke billowed from the walls and escaped from the top of the building.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

New Orleans mayor says it's 'shameful' city does not have a suite in Superdome
