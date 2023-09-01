Fontainebleau State Park takes steps to reduce the risk of fires amid a wave of La. wildfires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fontainebleau State Park is doing its part to reduce the risk of fires as Louisiana continues to deal with wildfires. This Labor Day weekend people around the state are asked to not barbecue outside or have campfires.

It is a sprawling picturesque expanse of greenery and Jennifer Wallace is manager of Fontainebleau State Park.

“Fontainebleau is 2, 800 acres,” said Wallace.

She stood on the edge of a row of broad and towering trees.

“This is oak alley we refer to this as,” said Wallace.

A park that is a favorite of many people. Pete Dolhonde was there with his camper.

“They have really done a terrific job of keeping the park up,” he said.

But because of the wildfires Louisiana has been battling there is a statewide burn ban in place. And this Labor Day weekend Governor John Bel Edwards is asking the public to omit something that is a custom for many on the holiday.

“I’m asking that people not engage in barbecuing and so forth outside where a fire can start. Let’s be patient, let’s not create more work for firefighters across the state of Louisiana,” said Edwards.

Wallace said they are following suit at the park.

“Here at Fontainebleau camping and barbecuing and campfires and all, they kind of go hand-in-hand but right now, in an attempt to protect our community and our state parks we’re just asking people not to bring charcoal and barbecue, don’t use your propane and barbecue with that,” she said.

Park users are asked to take other precautions.

“No campfires obviously because, you know, we don’t want to burn down our parks. We want everybody safe,” said Wallace.

Dolhonde does not have a problem following the temporary rules.

“Absolutely not,” said Dolhonde. “I’m sure that some folks may find it inconvenient and perhaps a crimp in their camping plans but keeping in mind the overall importance of the ban, in this particular weather I’m sure that folks would comply readily with it.

Michael Masson also heeded the request.

“Little disappointing but we did just fine with our rig,” said Masson.

Wallace said everyone at the park has been complying so far.

“There has been compliance, everybody understands a hundred percent, they don’t want their state parks to burn down either,” she said.

She said the park recently tweaked some of its maintenance schedule.

“We’ve had to simmer down on the amount of grass-cutting that we would generally do, we don’t want an accidental spark, we don’t to go grinding our stomps like we would generally because we don’t want to use heavy equipment, we don’t want hot engines and such on the grass doing anything that could possibly cause a fire,” said Wallace.

The governor and others said even though Louisiana got rain this week it is not enough to make up for weeks of very dry conditions.

Wallace agrees.

“No ma’am, that was not enough. The ground needed it, the trees needed it, but that was not enough to lift the burn ban. We still can’t allow bar-b-que pits and campfires,” she said.

Masson said, “I would agree with that, it dried out very quickly and you can tell the ground was very, very dry.”

The state says everyone’s help is needed to prevent more wildfires.

“Don’t light a match, don’t throw a cigarette butt on the ground. It doesn’t take much at all, just a tiny little cigarette butt can cause an entire acre to go down quickly,” said Wallace.

