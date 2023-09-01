BBB Accredited Business
FOX 8 Football Friday preview: St. Charles Catholic at Shaw

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Catholic owns back-to-back state titles with Wayne Stein as head coach. The Comet culture consist of trophies and accolades now.

“Trying to continue what Coach Monica started. I didn’t take it over the way Coach Monica did. I took it over in a good spot. I hope to follow that blueprint and continue to make it better and better. The standard is the standard here. The kids know what to expect from us. We’re going to ask a lot of them. It’s not championship or bust, but we want to play like champions and prepare like champions and whatever happens, happens,” said SCC head coach Wayne Stein.

Over at Archbishop Shaw, they last won a title in 1987. Hank Tierney was the coach then, and he also is now. The Eagles, with Tierney as head coach are searching for more excellence like he did back in the 80′s and 90′s.

“We had an unbelievable crowd for the jamboree on Friday night. People were estimating 4,000 people or more. Great atmosphere, like I remember it. Great atmosphere, and a lot of people are excited about the program. We have a lot of kids in the program. We have about 100 kids dressing with the varsity. We’re real excited to play a really good St. Charles team on Friday night,” said Shaw head coach Hank Tierney.

Last season, The Comets beat the Eagles in this matchup, 37-0. With an improved Shaw roster, Tierney is focused on a closer contest this time around.

“They destroyed us last year. They beat us really bad. I happy Coach Stein played (us). I hope we can play better than we did last year. They’re a great program. If we don’t, it will be the same result. There as good as any program in the state of Louisiana,” said Tierney.

