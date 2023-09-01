BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found with minor injuries in a cornfield

The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado. (Source: WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan said one of her horses may have been swept up in a tornado last week.

Lisa Luton-Hodges’ house and training center sit on the same piece of land in Williamston. It was one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close,” Luton-Hodges said. “I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Of three horses in the hay barn, she said only one was accounted for after the tornado passed. She said they searched the pastures that night and couldn’t find them.

“In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down,” Luton-Hodges explained.

She said the other horse had somehow gotten into a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.

While Luton-Hodges doesn’t know how the horse got there, she suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

She said those horses suffered minor injuries and are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

St. Charles Catholic visits the West Bank to matchup with Shaw.
FOX 8 Football Friday "Game of the week" preview: St. Charles Catholic at Shaw
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
Federal student loan interest has started accruing again. Here’s what you need to know