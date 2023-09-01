It’s college football season in Louisiana once again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a big weekend for college football in America and several Louisiana teams are looking to start the season off undefeated.

With football in Louisiana, there’s just no shortage of teams to be excited about and that includes Tulane here in New Orleans who exceeded expectations last year by going 12 and 2. They ended up being the 9th-ranked team in the country, and who can forget the Cotton Bowl when they shocked the Trojans and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in that 46-45 victory?

Coach Willie Fritz and his players no longer think of themselves as the underdogs this season and they expect to do great things starting tomorrow night when they take on South Alabama at Yulman Stadium.

This will be the fourth year with Michael Pratt under center running the offense for Tulane, and that consistency is why players and coaches believe the Green Wave will be even better than they were last year.

Then there’s the LSU Tigers who open their season against Florida State in primetime for the second year in a row.

They are a couple of top-10 teams who will need to start off with a win if they want a chance at making it to the postseason.

Both teams have quarterbacks that are being mentioned in the Heisman conversation, Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis. Head coach Brian Kelly believes the two teams have a lot in common.

“It’s exciting. You’re gonna see two football teams that want to be physical at the point of attack,” Kelly said. “Two teams that want to run the football and can run the football. So you might be looking at two teams that mirror each other in a lot of ways. So, you know, pretty exciting.”

Tulane will take on South Alabama tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.

Then LSU heads to Orlando to take on the Seminoles Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

Southeastern Louisiana at Miss. State - 3 p.m.

Northwestern State at Louisiana - 7:30 p.m.

LA Tech at SMU - 11 a.m.

Tarleton State at McNeese - 7 p.m.

Southern at Alabama State - 5 p.m.

Army at LA-Monroe - 6 p.m.

Grambling State at Hampton - 2 p.m.

