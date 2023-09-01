Keep the umbrella handy through the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An active pattern sets up for the holiday weekend with humidity making a return.

Highs today will heat to normal for this time of year at around 90 as clouds will move in and rain chances ramp up. The humidity is also back so expect your “feels like” temps to be much higher this afternoon even if our actual temperature remains cooler than yesterday.

Keep the umbrella close not just for today but through the weekend as more moisture funnels in from the south over the weekend.

While it shouldn’t be a wash-out, both Saturday and Sunday will carry clouds and scattered storms. Highs will stay around 90 degrees with high humidity. Labor Day is more of the same with scattered storms and humidity.

The tropics remain active in the Atlantic but there are no concerns for the Gulf.

