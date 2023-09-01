BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Pennsylvania, and sought by Brazil, escapes prison

An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside...
An extensive manhunt is underway after a convicted murderer escaped from a prison outside Philadelphia on Thursday.(KYW, Phoenixville Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, eluded guards at the Chester County Prison in West Chester before 9 a.m., and was seen nearly an hour later walking on a road near the prison, authorities said.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, in front of her children at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose the charges in Brazil. They stem from a 2017 slaying according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan.

Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania. (KYW)

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison in Pennsylvania.

Authorities described him as 5 feet (1.5 meters) tall and 120 pounds (54 kilograms). He has curly black hair and a closely-cropped beard and mustache, according to a photo the county released.

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped...
This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying.(Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

Residents within a 6-mile (10-kilometer) radius of the prison have been notified, Ryan said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Washington Parish School District holds emergency meeting to address pay concerns after a...
School workers on strike in Washington Parish ask board for better pay
Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state...
Pennsylvania escapee: 'I don't think he's going to hang around'
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
YouTube star arrested on child abuse charges
Federal judge questions Vappie’s transfer amid overtime abuse allegations
Federal judge questions Vappie’s transfer amid overtime abuse allegations