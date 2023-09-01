BBB Accredited Business
Man sought for robbing undercover agent who fell from third floor during operation

Michael Lott, 49, wanted in the armed robbery of an undercover ATF agent.
Michael Lott, 49, wanted in the armed robbery of an undercover ATF agent.(Crimestoppers GNO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A $10,000 reward has been offered for help finding a man accused of robbing an undercover federal agent before the lawman was injured in a three-story fall at an Algiers apartment complex.

Joshua Jackson, the Agent in Charge for the ATF’s New Orleans field office, did not detail his agent’s injuries in a press conference shortly after a large police presence descended onto the 3210 Memorial Park Drive.

“Our agent was injured, our agent was hurt,” Jackson said. “He fell from a third-floor landing and is injured. He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment.”

Jackson, flanked by personnel from New Orleans police and Louisiana State Police, said nine suspects had been arrested at the scene.

Jackson and other authorities provided few details of the undercover operation or the robbery attempt that disrupted it. Jackson said only that suspects “attempted an armed robbery” before the agent’s three-story fall.

The man accused of robbing the agent was identified by Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans as 49-year-old Michael Lott. He’s described as being six-feet tall and 170 pounds. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that may help detectives, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or visit CrimestoppersGNO.org.

