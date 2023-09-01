BBB Accredited Business
Murder suspect arrested on bus in Slidell attempting to flee state

Dedrick Zeno (left) and Jonathan Williams (right)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A homicide suspect out of St. John Parish was tracked down and arrested in Slidell while attempting to flee the state on a Greyhound bus.

The arrest happened on Aug. 31, when St. Tammany detectives received a tip from St. John authorities that Johnathan Williams, who was wanted for second-degree murder, was believed to be traveling on a bus passing through Slidell on its way to Atlanta, Georgia.

Around 10 p.m., detectives located the bus on I-10 near the Fremaux Avenue exit. Deputies stopped the bus and took Williams into custody.

Williams was in possession of a rifle, several live rounds of ammunition, and a ski mask, according to St. Tammany officials.

Johnathan Williams, a homicide suspect out of St. John Parish, was tracked down and arrested in...
St. John detectives say Williams and a second suspect, Dedrick Zeno, shot and killed a man in the 1400 block of Cartier Drive around 2 p.m. the same day. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Zeno was located at his residence and booked on one count of principal to second-degree murder. He is being held on a $175,350 bond.

Williams was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correction Center on one count of possession of a stolen firearm and on a fugitive warrant.

