National gas prices jump ahead of Labor Day weekend; impacting drivers in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - National gas prices soar just before Labor Day weekend, sitting at an unusually high price of $3.82 a gallon. AAA (American Automobile Association) said the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded in Louisiana is $3.38 a gallon.

These prices are impacting drivers in New Orleans.

Traveler Elizabeth Lott said it is too expensive to pay over three dollars a gallon for gas.

“The economy is too high. You cannot afford this,” Lott said.

Lott said the high prices are getting the best of her as she prepares for Labor Day.

“I have to make a choice. To buy groceries or get gas,” she said.

Another traveler, Nicole Sharret said she had to fuel up her car and her daughter’s car.

Sharret said she’s had to make sacrifices.

“You must cut back on other things like fast food and treating yourself,” Sharret said.

AAA spokesperson Don Redman said OPEC’s cut in crude oil production and intense heat are playing a factor in the rise in national prices.

“You have all these factors that are pushing the price of crude to go upwards,” Redman said.

Redman also said Hurricane Idalia could be playing a factor.

“It did not affect any refineries,” he said. “You still have some offshore rigs that had to be closed as a precaution of the hurricane.”

Redman said he urges drivers to save as much gas money as possible over the Labor Day weekend.

He said he does not see the prices dropping anytime soon.

“Be more fuel efficient, lighten the load,” he said. “Make sure your tires are properly inflated a lot of times we’re driving around with uninflated tires which can diminish our fuel efficiency by as much as 30%.”

AAA said the prices could remain high well into the fall.

