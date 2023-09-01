BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans braces for economic boost with a weekend packed with events

By FOX 8 Staff and Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans is buzzing with anticipation and excitement as hundreds of thousands of visitors pour into the city for the extended holiday weekend. The city is set to witness a convergence of events that promises to impact its economy significantly.

Southern Decadence Festival: A unique mix of pride and celebration. One of the city’s main attractions this weekend is the Southern Decadence Festival, an event often described as a blend of New Orleans pride and Gay Mardi Gras.

Drawing attendees from all corners of the country, the festival is renowned for its colorful festivities and vibrant atmosphere. The French Quarter, the heart of the city’s cultural and historical identity, has been adorned with an extra layer of pride flags in preparation for the event.

According to last year’s records, over 300,000 people graced New Orleans for this celebration, making it a must-attend for locals and tourists alike. The massive influx of visitors is particularly beneficial for the businesses operating within the French Quarter.

Garth Brooks Concert: Country music meets football fever; in addition to the Southern Decadence, the city is also prepping for the musical legend Garth Brooks. The country superstar is scheduled to perform on Saturday night as part of the Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer’s appearance is expected to draw many enthusiastic fans, further adding to the city’s weekend visitor tally.

Furthermore, with the return of college football, sports enthusiasts have another reason to rejoice and flock to the city.

All these events combined spell good news for the local economy of New Orleans. Local businesses, especially those in the hospitality and entertainment sectors, are gearing up for one of the year’s busiest weekends.

So whether you’re here for the music, the festival, or the football, New Orleans promises an unforgettable holiday weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

