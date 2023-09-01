Nicondra: A better shot at rain for the region over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances are ramping up across the region with more moisture moving into the area. Look for more rain coverage into this evening just as high school football kicks off in earnest. Keep rain gear around for all of your outdoor events this weekend. It won’t be raining everywhere all the time, but about 60 percent coverage means that many will have a shot at getting a good soaking shower. There will still be many dry hours to get in activities. The higher rain coverage sticks around through Monday. Next week rain coverage drops again.

