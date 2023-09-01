BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Officials closely watching marsh fire in Houma area

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Officials are closely monitoring a marsh fire that was progressing close to residential areas in Houma but has since died down.

The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District says the fire is no longer progressing towards Savanne Road but that there are a few inaccessible small areas still burning.

Residents can expect smokey conditions and a smokey smell for the next few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
New Orleans mayor says it’s ‘shameful’ city does not have a suite in Superdome
Fire at Marathon refinery in Garyville 5
Chemical leak, fire reported at Marathon Petroleum refinery in Garyville; evacuations lifted
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Outdoor bbq grill cooking
Louisiana governor urges against grilling over holiday weekend due to extreme drought conditions
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
$1.85 million lottery ticket sold in New Orleans
marsh fire
Marsh fire in Houma
Washington Parish School District holds emergency meeting to address pay concerns after a...
School workers on strike in Washington Parish ask board for better pay