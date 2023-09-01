Officials closely watching marsh fire in Houma area

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Officials are closely monitoring a marsh fire that was progressing close to residential areas in Houma but has since died down.

The Bayou Cane Fire Protection District says the fire is no longer progressing towards Savanne Road but that there are a few inaccessible small areas still burning.

Residents can expect smokey conditions and a smokey smell for the next few days.

